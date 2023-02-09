Harrison Ford talks about his relationship with Kevin Costner

Harrison Ford talked about his relationship with Kevin Costner in a recent interview and revealed that Kevin was one star he didn't call when he took up the role of Jacob Dutton in the show 1923, as reported by Fox News.

Harrison shared that he respects Kevin enormously for his work and that he does a great job but he is on his path and hasn't had a chance to catch up with Kevin.

Harrison said, "I wanted my own singular relationship with [‘Yellowstone’ co-creator] Taylor [Sheridan] to rule my behaviour and my thoughts. I didn’t want to dirty up the road with somebody else’s. I have no idea how they get along. I would assume they get along great because Kevin does a great job."

He further added, "I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he's done, and the work he's doing in ‘Yellowstone,’ but I'm on my own path. We haven't had a chance to catch up, but I'm looking forward to it."

Harrison Ford plays the role of Jacob Dutton, the ancestor of John Dutton who is portrayed by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, in 1923.