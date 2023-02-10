Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share looks from #SidKiara wedding

 
Celebrities share their looks from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advanis wedding ceremony
Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were invited to much awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Rajasthan. Since the wedding was intimate, fans were desperately waiting to see the highlights of their favorite celebrities.

On Friday, Mira took to her Instagram account and shared her look from the ceremony. She opted for a royal look with beige suit alongside short pants. While Shahid paired his desi attire with black pants and an intricate fabric dupatta. Mira also mentioned that they were a part of ‘bride squad.’


Whereas Karan, being the style king he is, opted for all desi looks. He took to his Instagram to share three looks in dark colors and a pair of glasses. He completed every look by pairing it with a fabric shawl/dupatta.


He captioned the post as, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you!!!”

