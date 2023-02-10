Multan Sultans: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 2023

Multan Sultans during a training session with coaches on February 9, 2023. — Twitter/@MultanSultans

Debuting in 2018, Multan Sultans had a slow start in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during their first two seasons, but the franchise rose to the top during the previous two editions, winning the title in 2021 and emerging as runners-up in the seventh edition.

Given their performance in these two seasons, Sultans's performance is certainly worth keeping an eye out for as they play against Lahore Qalandars in the kick-off match on February 13.



Finishing positions in previous seasons

The franchise made its debut in the 2018 edition of the PSL, but its debut season wasn't particularly extraordinary as the Sultans finished fifth in the league.

In the fourth edition of the PSL, under the captaincy of Shoaib Malik, the Sultans ended the tournament in the same position.

However, after Shan Masood was named captain of the side and seasoned coach Andy Flower took charge of the team, the side showed progress, finishing third in the league in PSL 2020.

Before the PSL 6 season began in February 2021, Multan Sultans announced Mohammad Rizwan would take Shan Masood's place as their captain. Rizwan lived up to the team’s expectations after leading Multan Sultans to their maiden PSL championship.

Moreover, in the seventh edition of the event, Rizwan led them to the back-to-back final, but the defending champions lost to Lahore Qalandars, who won their maiden PSL title.

Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt

Partial replacements: Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Fixtures

13 Feb: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

15 Feb: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

17 Feb: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

19 Feb: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

22 Feb: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

26 Feb: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

4 March: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

7 March: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

10 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

11 March: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans

Probable lineup

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller/Tim David, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Josh Little