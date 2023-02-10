 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Netflix You creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4
Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4

Netflix You season 4 debuted on the platform on Thursday February 9, 2023 and a familiar star from previous instalment is already missing in the series.

Jenna Ortega, who starred in season 2 as Ellie Alves and she is one of those girls who befriended Penn Badgley's Joe and lived to see another day.

Unfortunately, she did not return back to the show since the end of season 2 and the show's creator explained the reason of her absence.

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble told IndieWire.

“It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

“Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe, it’s fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, he has a really active imagination," Sera said.

“These are some busy, in-demand actors."

The 20-year-old actress, who has touched new heights of fame with her role Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit series Wednesday, previously told Teen Vogue, “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. I just want her to be an even bigger badass."

"I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society," she added.

"[Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”

More From Entertainment:

Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time

Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time
Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report
BTS agency joins battle for South Korea’s SM with tender offer

BTS agency joins battle for South Korea’s SM with tender offer
Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?

Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as she reunites with former teacher?
‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film

‘Fast and Furious’ Vin Diesel wants Robert Downey Jr. in the next film
Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps

Jennifer Aniston wraps filming 'The Morning Show' season 3, posts BTS snaps
Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid

Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer: Gigi Hadid, Tan France welcome Bella Hadid
Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Jeremy Renner expresses 'hope' as snow melts outside his Lake Tahoe home

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’

Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’ since he has ‘similar traits’
Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’

Prince Harry ‘tattle-taling’ like a child about ‘my like brother hit me’