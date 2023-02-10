Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance 

 
Rihanna dished on her feelings ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show post embracing motherhood.

The Diamonds hitmaker said she still does not believe she was asked to perform at the show in interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"it really feels like a lot's happening all at once,” she shared. "Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really.”

“I'm grateful. I'm grateful,” RiRi added.

At the Super Bowl press conference, the singer said performing on stage after a while can be overwhelming, adding that the opportunity to perform at the show "could have only been now."

"When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, 'You sure?'" Rihanna recounted. "Like, I'm three months postpartum, I don't know that I should be making major decisions right now."

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything," she shared.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was -- because I haven't been onstage in seven years -- there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

Rihanna continued: “And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."v

