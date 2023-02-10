 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a bundle of joy and laughter
Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

Dionne Warwick talked about working with Dolly Parton in their new song Peace Like a River in a recent interview and shared that she had a great experience working with Dolly on the song and that she is a bundle of joy and laughter, as reported by Fox News.

Dionne shared that working with Dolly was very refreshing for her as she always kept her entertained. Warwick had previously referred to Dolly as her inspiration as well.

Dionne said, "To put it in one word, fun. Well, that's what she is. She is just a bundle of joy and laughter and, just being who she is, which is so refreshing. I can't tell you, just really refreshing."

She further added, "She epitomizes what my mentors always told me. She is who she is, and there are no two ways about it. You don't have to guess who or what Dolly Parton is. She is Dolly Parton, period."

Dolly and Dionne worked together on the song Peace Like a River which Parton wrote and Elliott produced. 

More From Entertainment:

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction

Kristen Bell reveals she talks to her daughters about husband Dax Shepard's drug addiction
Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy
K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album
Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig
True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung

True Family: BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung
Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time

Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time
Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4
Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report