Dionne Warwick says Dolly Parton is a 'bundle of joy and laughter'

Dionne Warwick talked about working with Dolly Parton in their new song Peace Like a River in a recent interview and shared that she had a great experience working with Dolly on the song and that she is a bundle of joy and laughter, as reported by Fox News.

Dionne shared that working with Dolly was very refreshing for her as she always kept her entertained. Warwick had previously referred to Dolly as her inspiration as well.

Dionne said, "To put it in one word, fun. Well, that's what she is. She is just a bundle of joy and laughter and, just being who she is, which is so refreshing. I can't tell you, just really refreshing."

She further added, "She epitomizes what my mentors always told me. She is who she is, and there are no two ways about it. You don't have to guess who or what Dolly Parton is. She is Dolly Parton, period."

Dolly and Dionne worked together on the song Peace Like a River which Parton wrote and Elliott produced.