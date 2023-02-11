 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
King Charles III coronation 'emblem' officially unveiled: Photo

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

King Charles III official Coronation emblem has been revealed. 

His Majesty, who will be crowned on May 6, 2023, will be bestowed the crown of St Edward.

The Royal Family's official Instagram account announces: "The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise.

The Palace adds: "The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world.

"Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which HM will be crowned in May.

Meanwhile, His Majesty will be joined by his family members for the momentary occasion. The attendance of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, however, is not confirmed.

