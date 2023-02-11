 
Katherine Schwarzenegger breaks down parenting plan with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has just shed some light into her parenting plan alongside husband Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger weighed in on everything, during the course of her chat on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

For those unversed, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months. is currently mom to two daughter, alongside husband Chris Pratt, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months.

She started the conversation off by revealing, “I just want to do exactly what my parents did,” when it comes to child rearing.

She also said, “For my husband [Chris Pratt] and I, it’s really important to be able to just instill that sense of family and the importance around family.”

“And also giving them privacy and just being able to raise them with good values and faith and family is really important.”

