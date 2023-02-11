 
Saturday Feb 11 2023
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega breaks down tough shooting schedule of season 1

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Netflix Wednesday famed actor Jenna Ortega shared details regarding her struggles and efforts amid the tough filming schedule during season 1 of 2022 blockbuster show.

Wednesday is one of platform's biggest shows, and in order to film the series, Jenna, who plays the leading lady Wednesday Addams in the show apparently had to go through a very hectic schedule.

Which did not only require acting but also included, cello lessons, learning German, and more.

Recently, while speaking at a Netflix-hosted Q&A panel, Jenna reportedly detailed the rigorous filming schedule she went through while doing Wednesday that literally left her in tears some days.

"It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12–14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me," Jenna said at the panel, according to Variety.

She continued, saying, "It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren't shooting the sixth day that week, it was 'All right, well then, we'll get your lessons in on that day.'"

Along with filming for the series, Jenna was also taking lessons to perfect some of Wednesday's skills, included cello lessons, fencing lessons, learning to speak German, and much more.

In particular, Jenna revealed that she put a lot of pressure on herself to get the cello scenes just right.

"I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out," the You star said. "There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying."

The 20-year-old actress also noted that the production was running out of time, therefore, stunt and cello doubles were required simply to finish the shoot in a timely fashion.

"They had to start using stunt doubles or occasionally cello doubles if they didn't have time to get hands," Jenna said.

"But I was very adamant about being as well prepared as possible because I wanted them to be able to use myself, because that's so much more believable if you could see your face," she added.

