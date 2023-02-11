Princess Eugenie’s latest post sparks new online debate

Princess Eugenie on Thursday celebrated the second birthday of her son August and shared a video of him on social media.



Shortly after Eugenie, who shares close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, posted the video of the toddler dancing to ‘Jive Talkin’ by Bee Gees, royal fans could not help but notice the resemblance between August and Lilibet.

Princess Eugenie captioned the post, “Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie.. you are our worlds greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel. Xx”

Many others pointed out his striking similarities to Archie.

One fan commented, “Omg he resembles Lilibet” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Another said, “same face like princess lilibet.”

“He is Windsor, look like Harry, and Lilibet,” commented one more fan.

Another reacted to the video saying, “Looks like Harry’s son Archie”