Saturday Feb 11 2023
Jimin from BTS talks about missing band member Jin

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Jimin from BTS held a surprise Weverse broadcast where he mentioned missing his bandmate Jin
Jimin from BTS held a surprise Weverse broadcast on February 10th where he mentioned missing his bandmate Jin. During the broadcast, he played a multitude of songs from BTS, including solos. When Jin’s solo The Astronaut came on, Jimin admitted that he missed his long-time friend.

Jin is currently under mandatory military service which is expected to end around June 2024. According to Koreaboo, he also spoke about how he felt watching the music video for The Astronaut, which achieved 16.5M views within 24 hours: “When I saw the MV, our hyung really looked like a boy. This hyung is handsome, of course, but I think his visuals also don’t change. Don’t you think, everyone? He looks exactly the same as before… when I first saw him.”

On the day of his enlistment, Jimin changed his profile picture to one of Jin’s and then to a picture of them together. Besides that, the last time Jimin held a live broadcast he used a picture of Jin Ramen which The Astronaut singer is a model for. He also gave an update saying the members had been in touch with Jin since his enlistment. 

