BTS’ Suga apologizes for setting high K-pop standards

BTS’ Suga apologized for setting such a high standard for the music industry in the latest episode of his show Suchwita

BTS’ Suga apologized for setting such a high standard on his show Suchwita on February 9th. His most recent guest was Hoshi from Seventeen, who spoke about how BTS normalized having several backup dancers at award shows. According to the singer, this raised the standard for idol performances in general.

Suga immediately responded saying: “I’m really sorry for everything we did to K-Pop. We did a lot of things we shouldn’t have.”

Hoshi admitted that BTS’ performances at award shows were so impressive that they were hard to follow. Suga explained that back when they had debuted, they felt that they had to try their hardest to do something more.

He also went on to apologize for establishing the trend of posting behind-the-scenes content for their music videos and other daily activities. Though Hoshi went on to assure Suga that other groups in the industry including Seventeen were very grateful for all the work BTS put into connecting with their fans.