Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’

Pam Grier revealed in a recent interview that she was approached to play the Bond girl role in the 1983 film Octopussy; however, she rejected the role and it eventually went to Maud Adams, a Swedish model and actress, as reported by Fox News.

Pam said, "My agents had me meet with [producers] the Broccoli family, and I’m going, ‘I’m not available.’ They looked at me and said, ‘Well, why are you here?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. My agent told me to come meet.’ I just wanted to do really in-depth character pieces that weren’t predictable. I turned down everything."

She further added, "I just felt to be a Bond girl would be: ‘What am I going to do?’ Am I going to help rescue him? Is he rescuing me? They hadn't thought of that. I gave them other ideas, which were much more profound and interesting than what they were doing."

The film Octopussy was released in 1983 and it starred Roger Moore as 007.