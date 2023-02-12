 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party
Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker made their first public appearance after they annouced their engagement, via People Magazine.

Hours after confirming her the news, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actress stepped out with her new fiancé, 26, at the One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Friday, February 10th, 2023, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

The High School Musical alum was dressed in a skin-tight black cat suit with a crisscross halter neckline and a cut-out above the waist, featuring a gold brooch detail. Hudgens also accessorised the look with matching gold jewellery and black stilettos, layering with an oversized black leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Tucker kept it casual but chic with black pants and t-shirt. He wore a greyish-green jacket on top and paired with black shoes with white laces.

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

On Friday, shared photos of her engagement ring and the happy couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Paris proposal which took place last week, People confirmed.

“YES. We couldn't be happier,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

Hudgens was first romantically linked to the MLB free agent in November 2020.

While the couple has been relatively private about their relationship, Hudgens confirmed rumours that the two were a couple during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021 and revealed that she was the one who made the first move after they met on a Zoom meditation group call, per the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider
List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’
Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family
Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting
Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends