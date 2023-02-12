 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Netflix's 'Uncoupled' picked up by Showtime after cancellation

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Netflix’s cancelled its show Uncoupled just after one season last month.

However, the Neil Patrick Harris-led comedy was saved by Showtime to continue on its platform, reported Deadline.

The show was picked up by the network as part of its new content strategy amid its integration into Paramount+ later this year, shared the outlet.

After the cancellation, one of the series' stars, Tisha Campbell, had hinted to People just last week that the show might be not be gone for good.

“I think there'’s some things happening behind the scenes, so I’m not sure," the actress said in an interview at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert. “Can't talk about it!”

She also spoke about the abrupt cancellation from Netflix. “Nothing is ever a shock to me, because one, I never put my eggs in one basket. Two, I never celebrate until the ink is dried…”

However, she shared that it “was shocking that we were No. 3 [on Netflix U.S.] and we weren’t worldwide and we weren’t picked up,” she noted.

“That was shocking. But that's the business. It just is what it is. I don’t ever take things personally. I loved working for that streaming network.”

According to Deadline, on Showtime, Uncoupled is expected to be edgier and racier than the version that aired on Netflix.

