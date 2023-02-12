Pakistan triumphs over India to win Asian Junior Squash Championship

The winners pose with their medals and award. — Twitter/@paksquash

Pakistan on Sunday defeated neighbouring India to be crowned champions of the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy in Chennai.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman and India's Krishna Mishra competed in a competitive first encounter that lasted four games in the first match of the final.

The first game was a close contest between the two players, but Noor battled it out to win by 12-10.

However, Krishna Mishra won the second game by 11-9. In the end, Noor helped Pakistan to establish a commanding lead by winning the last game by 3-1.

In the next game, Pakistan's squash sensation Hamza Khan, a two-time Asian Junior champion and a British Junior champion, locked horns with Paarth Ambani.

Hamza dominated Paarth, and secured a comfortable 3-0 win over his opponent.

Taking to Twitter the Pakistan Squash Federation said, “Congratulations Pakistan.

Well done Team Pakistan we are proud of you. Pakistan is once again Asian champion and beat India in the final of Asian Junior Squash Team Championship 2023 Chennai (India). Pakistan beat India 2/0.”

Earlier, in the semi-final, Pakistan beat Malaysia, and India beat Korea to advance to the final of the event.