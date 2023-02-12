 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook shows off long fringes at gym: Fans get excited

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

BTS Jungkook shows off long fringes at gym: Fans get excited

BTS Jungkook sported his wavy long hair on social media and started trending.

On Saturday, February 11, BTS Jungkook hosted a live stream to show his gym routine.

According to Allkpop, the 25-year-old wasn't just showing his skills at the gym but also revealed his long fringe hairstyle and demonstrated that his hair is long enough to tie it in a man bun.

Shortly after his live stream, "Jungkook's Hair" started streaming worldwide on Twitter which showed how excited his fans became over his new look.




More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day
'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show

'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show
Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?

Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?
Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?

Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?
Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William

Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William
Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry

Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry
Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages
Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura
Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’

Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’
Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family