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Jeff Brazier hosts heartfelt send off for son Bobby before New York move

The 'This Morning' star shares 23-year-old Bobby with late Big Brother legend Jade Goody
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Bobby is set to leave the UK for New York
 Bobby is set to leave the UK for New York

Nothing could make a parent prouder than seeing their children grow and flourish in their respective careers.

That is exactly the feeling Jeff Brazier is experiencing as he prepares to bid farewell to his son Bobby, who is set to leave the UK for New York.

The This Morning star, 47, shares 23-year-old Bobby with late Big Brother legend Jade Goody, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer.

Saturday would have marked Jade's 45th birthday, and Jeff made sure to pay tribute to her nearly two decades after her tragic death.

He wrote on Instagram: 'A wonderful little gathering last night. There were a few people wanting to wish Bobby safe travels because he soon departs for his NY adventures! I’m going to miss him so much! And also to raise a glass for what would have been Jade’s 45th birthday.'

The emotional post comes after Jeff recently became a grandfather when his son Freddy, 21, welcomed daughter Isla Jade in March.

It also follows reports that after that Jeff Brazier has been approached to join Strictly Come Dancing years after his son Bobby competed on the show.

Insiders claim the BBC has asked the 47-year-old This Morning regular to take part in this year' line-up.

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