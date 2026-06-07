Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song has fans asking one big question

Taylor Swift has barely dropped a note from her new Toy Story 5 song, and the internet is already treating it like a clue board in a detective drama.

The singer’s surprise track, I Knew It, I Knew You, reunites her with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and leans heavily into banjo-and-harmonica territory, giving fans her strongest country-flavoured sound in years.

But while many listeners hear a nostalgic nod to Swift’s roots, others think there’s a bigger prize in sight: Oscar gold.

The debate exploded after New York Magazine writer Zach Schiffman questioned whether the Pixar collaboration was purely creative.

“If The Life of a Showgirl taught us anything, it’s that Swift’s mid-30s have been consumed by jealousy,” he wrote, later adding, “It’s extremely clear what Swift wants here: an Oscar. Swift is masterminding her Oscar chances by picking Toy Story.”

The theory is not entirely random. Despite collecting Grammys and an Emmy, an Academy Award remains the one major trophy missing from Swift’s shelf.

Previous efforts, including Carolina and Beautiful Ghosts, failed to secure nominations.

And Pixar has a strong track record. The Toy Story franchise has long been an Academy Awards favourite, making the project an intriguing choice for an artist still chasing EGOT status.

Adding fuel to the conversation is the timing. With Swift reportedly preparing for her July wedding to Travis Kelce, some expected a quieter season. Instead, she’s landed in the middle of another cultural moment.

Not everyone is buying the strategy theory, though. Supporters argue the song is simply a heartfelt tribute to a beloved franchise and a chance for Swift to revisit the sound that launched her career.

Either way, one thing is certain: when Taylor Swift releases a song, fans don’t just listen – they investigate.