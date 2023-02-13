Prince Andrew about to make a move to return to royal life

Prince Andrew's lawyers are in the process of restoring his reputation by demolishing Virginia Giuffre's story, according to a report published in express.co.uk.

The report said the Duke of York's lawyers are planning to disclose legal documents in order to clear his name.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after he got caught in a sex scandal.

Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was young.

The UK's Daily Express reported that Prince Andrew's legal team has sought to gain access to papers in the ongoing lawsuit between accuser Giuffre and the US lawyer Alan Dershowitz.



The Sunday Times reported that Giuffre formerly accused Dershowitz of abuse but later admitted that she had made a mistake.



The report comes after King Charles decided to kick Andrew out of the palace.

The monarch has also reportedly decided that Andrew won't be given ceremonial role at his coronation.



Prince Andrew is expected to return to the royal life if his lawyers succeed in"demolishing" his accuser's story.

The Duke of York reportedly paid an estimated £12 million settlement fee to Virginia Giuffre after she made claims that he had had sex with her when she was 17.



