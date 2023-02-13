Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors with guitarist

Megan Fox responded to rumors her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, cheated on her with guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid breakup speculation.

The Transformers actress responded to fans’ comments whether MGK “got with Sophie”, seemingly referring to the musician in his band.

Fox, 36, did not confirm nor deny the theory about Lloyd, she simply wrote, “Maybe I got with Sophie”. She also added a flame emoticon.

The post’s caption included lyrics from Pray You Catch Me from Beyoncé’s Lemonade, an album best known for describing her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the star wrote.

Fox also unfollowed MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, only following three A-listers — Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.

Fox has since deleted her Instagram account completely, with her profile not appearing when searched for.