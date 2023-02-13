Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl coffee commercial makes its debut

Ben Affleck starred in the much-anticipated commercial for Dunkin’ during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, along with Jennifer Lopez.

In the ad, the Argo director, 50, is seen working the drive-thru as unsuspecting real customers arrive at the company’s outlet in Massachusetts.

Affleck asks one man if he looks familiar, but the customer doesn’t recognise him. Another woman asks for a selfie.

While he is happily serving away, Lopez, 53, pulls up to get a drink and is surprised to find out that her husband just spends his free time behind the counter at his favourite coffee chain. “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asks.

According top Us Weekly, Affleck had directed the commercial himself.

In an interview with People, the actor and director revealed when his affinity for coffee began, which was when he was in New England.

"This was the place that as I grew up, like playing Little League, after the games, everybody would go to Dunkin' and get munchkins, get coffee. It was like the thing that everybody did," he shared.

He started drinking coffee on a more regular basis as a teenager, because it made him feel "a little grown-up."

He added, "I've always associated coffee with community and talking to friends — and conversations and socializing — which I think is part of the appeal."

So, what is Affleck's go-to coffee order in present day? "It's not all that exciting, really. It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he told People. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget."