Prince Harry rebranding King Charles as a ‘man driven by ego’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for making the world believe King Charles is part of an “emotionally defective bunch driven by ego’.”



Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She bashed Prince Harry’s version of events in an op-ed that went into great detail about Prince Harry’s hypocrisy.

Ms Elser bashed Prince Harry’s decision to release a tell-all in the first place, and hit back against the ‘needless addition’ of its ‘brazen’ contents.

The writer believes, “We are now at the one-month mark since the first bombshells from Spare hit and what have we learned?”

“The royal family are an emotionally defective bunch driven by ego and a desire to come out on top PR-wise, no matter the possible cost to people they are supposed to care about.”

Before signing off she even went as far as to brand him a hypocrite after saying, “The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?”