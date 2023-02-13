 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry rebranding King Charles as a ‘man driven by ego’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for making the world believe King Charles is part of an “emotionally defective bunch driven by ego’.”

Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She bashed Prince Harry’s version of events in an op-ed that went into great detail about Prince Harry’s hypocrisy.

Ms Elser bashed Prince Harry’s decision to release a tell-all in the first place, and hit back against the ‘needless addition’ of its ‘brazen’ contents.

The writer believes, “We are now at the one-month mark since the first bombshells from Spare hit and what have we learned?”

“The royal family are an emotionally defective bunch driven by ego and a desire to come out on top PR-wise, no matter the possible cost to people they are supposed to care about.”

Before signing off she even went as far as to brand him a hypocrite after saying, “The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?”

More From Entertainment:

Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react

Penn Badgley reveals he never watched ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, fans react
Rihanna sparks reactions with her jaw dropping performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna sparks reactions with her jaw dropping performance at Super Bowl Halftime show

Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles exchanging 'flirty' texts since his wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles exchanging 'flirty' texts since his wardrobe malfunction

Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?

Amy Robach throws shade on ex-hubby Andrew Shue on 50th birthday?
Kanye West's fashion style enters Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit?

Kanye West's fashion style enters Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit?
Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?

Is Olivia Wilde dating again after Harry Styles breakup?
‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set

‘The Last of Us' crew members weren't allowed to say 'zombie' word on set
MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023

MCU disappoints fans after not releasing ‘The Marvels’ trailer at Super Bowl 2023
Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims

Royal family ‘reluctant to engage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims
Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance

Piers Morgan praises Rihanna for ‘impressive’ Super Bowl halftime performance
Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Gerard Pique faces backlash as his video dropping off kids at Shakira’s home goes viral

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Queen Elizabeth was unhappy at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding