Hassan Ali calls PSL 'good opportunity' to prove himself

KARACHI: Islamabad United fast bowler Hassan Ali Monday credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for making him taste the flavour of international cricket before playing the game internationally.



The 28-year-old pacer, who was picked as an emerging player by PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the league's inaugural edition in 2016, has represented Pakistan in all three cricket formats at the international level.

Ali said that PSL provided him with the opportunity to rub shoulders with the world's top cricketers who taught him about the environment of top-level and international cricket.

“When I had people like Darren Sammy and [Eoin] Morgan around me, I looked up to them and learnt a lot from their experiences. I would say that PSL gave me the experience of [playing] international cricket before actually getting the opportunity to do so,” Hassan said while speaking with journalists in Karachi.

He added that the league introduced so many players to Pakistan Cricket including a youngster like Shadab Khan, who is the captain of Islamabad United.

"I am sure this will continue and PSL will give more players to the country,” the fast bowler said during the presser.

He further stated that the league is a good opportunity for young players to prove themselves and get noticed by selectors.

Hassan added that this year's tournament is an opportunity for him to prove that he is not done yet.

“I know my performance was not up to the mark in recent times, but I have worked hard and this is a good opportunity for me to prove myself. I am also working on my batting and will contribute where it is needed,” he said.

Talking about the team’s combination, the pacer said his side is very well-balanced with good players in all departments of the game.

He said that while Shadab has already received too many gifts, a win for Islamabad United in PSL would be another gift for him.

Hasan also backed the 24-year-old's captaincy stating that the all-rounder has proved himself to be a very good skipper.

“I am sure if he gets the national team captaincy in future, he will prove himself to be a successful one there as well,” Hassan said while praising his fellow cricketer.

Following a reporter's comment about the recent wedding spree among the young crop of cricketers, Hassan also requested the Green Shirts' captain Babar Azam to get married.

Speaking about his style in the game, the pacer said he will continue to carry his same signature celebration style because “brand doesn’t change the style.”

Replying to a question, Hassan said if he tries to be jolly in the field while enjoying his time shouldn't worry anyone.

“Criticism should be limited to my performance and not to my personality. To those who think I am not focusing on the game, I want to say that I don’t know any other skill, cricket is the only thing I can do and I cannot afford to shift my focus from cricket,” he said.

“Those who think that I am not training well enough should come to our training session and see how I work there,” the right-arm medium-fast pacer said.