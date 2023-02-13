Amy Schumer celebrated fifth wedding anniversary by sharing a blurry photo with husband Chris Fischer

 
Amy Schumer celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Chris Fischer through an Instagram post.

On Monday, February 13, Amy Schumer took to Instagram and shared a blurry photo of kissing her husband Chris Fischer.

According to People, the comedian, 41, captioned the post, "Married for 5 years, I think we got this."

Rachel Bilson left a fire emoji in the comments section and Judy Gold commented "Oh Yeah"

Meanwhile singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton chimed in to congratulate the pair. "All the vibes say yes," Carlton wrote. "CONGRATS BABIES."

Schumer shares 3-year-old son Gene with Fischer.



