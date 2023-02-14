 
Meghan Markle’s video making final curtsy to Queen Elizabeth goes viral

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received praise online after a video footage of her making the final curtsy to late Queen Elizabeth during state funeral went viral on social media.

The video uploaded on TikTok has garnered over 1.5 million views in 72 hours.

In the video, Meghan Markle could be seen performing a deep curtsy as the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey.

The video was posted with caption: "The Duchess of Sussex performed the highest act of deference to her queen."

In another video posted on the same TikTok handle, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton can be seen alongside Meghan Markle performing curtsy at the state funeral.

California-based royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

