Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to get married in Barbados this year?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will get married this year after announcing second pregnancy, revealed insider.

The couple, who has been close friends before they started dating each other in 2020, will exchange vows in Barbados this year, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

A source told the publication that the duo has been planning their wedding since November 2022 on the island.

“Rihanna and A$AP have been secretly flying to and from the island since then getting everything and everyone set up for it,” the insider shared.

This comes after an insider told Heat Magazine that the Diamonds hitmaker is planning a beach wedding and that she may walk down the aisle with a “baby bump.”

“Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way,” the source said. “She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience.”

“It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.

“They planned on getting married a while back, but had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions.

The outlet further shared that Rihanna is “aiming to be a mum to four kids by the time she’s 40,” adding, “She hopes to have a little girl this time around – maybe even twins if she’s really lucky.”