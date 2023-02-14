Breaking Bad Korean remake reportedly set to have 4 seasons

American series Breaking Bad’s Korean remake will reportedly have a total of four seasons

American series Breaking Bad’s Korean remake will reportedly have a total of four seasons. According to an exclusive report provided by Hankyeoreh on February 14th, the remake will be directed by Lee Chang Yeol and will have multiple seasons. Though all the seasons are in the planning stages, and they're also in the process of hiring a male lead for the series.

The mega popular show tells the story of a high school chemistry teacher called Walter White who gets diagnosed with cancer. In order to pay his hefty medical bills, Walter joins the meth making business. The series ended after a total of five seasons and went on to win 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to Allkpop, Netizens were a little taken aback by the announcement of the remake. Since South Korea is well known for their strict laws concerning drug use, people were evidently confused that a show which focuses so heavily on drugs would be made in Korea. Others took to criticizing the trend of remaking shows from other countries, wondering why the Korean film industry wouldn’t focus on making original films and tv series.