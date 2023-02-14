'Velma' renews for second season at HBO Max

Despite divisive reviews, Warner Bros. ordered Velma for a second season at HBO Max.

During an interview with Deadline, Warner Bros. CEO Channing Dungey said that the adult-animated show Velma season two is in development.



An Insider close to the production also confided to IGN that a second season is green-lighted. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

The show stoked fury among goofy Great Dane fans and was met with mixed reviews from critics, currently amassing a meager 42% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the IGN review praised some of the aspects of the series, "this show likely came about because of fans who have always wanted more for the teenage super-solver. Ironically, the series would be exponentially better without its namesake – or, at least, a version of her with a bit more character growth."

However, others' reviews were not mild. Entertainment Weekly called it "a self-aware slog," while Variety wrote that it "can't scare up a reason to exist."

But, the show registered a strong viewership since its debut and became HBO Max's most-watched animated series debut ever.