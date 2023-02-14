King Charles III's wife Camilla to be honoured with Queen Mary's Crown on coronation

King Charles III's wife Camilla will wear Queen Mary's Crown - which has been removed from display for modification work - at the historic coronation in May, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The royal family shared the big news on their official Twitter account Tuesday, saying: "Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation, where it will be worn by The Queen Consort."



The crown, which was commissioned by Queen Mary for her 1911 coronation alongside King George V, is more than a century old. It is being modified ahead of the landmark ceremony on May 6.

This is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, according to the palace, saying the move was being made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".

Before becoming the part of Camilla's coronation, the crown will be reset with several Cullinan diamonds.