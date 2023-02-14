Kelsea Ballerini dishes out details about her divorce in a short movie

Kelsea Ballerini recently addressed her divorce with Morgan Evans on a new project titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.



On Tuesday, the country musician released six-track along side a short movie, which portrays Ballerini thinking to end her marriage because she’s hesitant to share her viewpoint with husband.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Ballerini called Rolling Up the Welcome Mat as the next chapter of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change.

“When I listen to SUBJECT TO CHANGE, I hear a lot of self-reflection and turmoil,” said the 29-year-old.

The Grammy nominee continued, “This is the deep dive into that turmoil.”

“I was writing by myself for most of the project, and it was nice to trust myself again,” remarked the singer.

Ballerini disclosed that her musical origin started writing through dark moment, stating, “The only way I've been able to handle my life since I was 12 was to write about it.”

“Ironically, I started writing music because my parents got divorced; that was my therapy,” asserted the musician.

While discussing about the project, Ballerini mentioned, “These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age.”

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything,” commented the songstress.

Ballerini added, “It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could've handled it."