Rihanna ‘happiest she’s ever been’, source breaks silence

Insiders have just shed some light into Rihanna’s dive into motherhood as well as her emotions.

This insight has been brought forward by an inside source close to Rihanna and dad-to-be A$AP Rocky.

Per the source, Rihanna’s “loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”

This claim comes shortly after a separate insider weighed in on Rihanna’s newfound gratitude for motherhood.

Per People magazine, “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy.”