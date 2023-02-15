 
entertainment
‘Harry Porter’ writer J.K. Rowling claps back to criticism for her anti-trans comments

Harry Porter writer J.K. Rowling opens up on backlash she faced for her alleged anti-trans comments, in the official trailer of her upcoming podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.

Rowling, 57, who fueled the controversy against her over her comments that were widely perceived as degrading for transgender women, is breaking her silence nearly after two years.

In the trailer of her forthcoming podcast she is speaking out about the controversy and claims that fans have “profoundly” misunderstood her point of view.

"What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media [is when fans say], ‘You’ve ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this.’ And I think: ‘You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly" she claimed in the trailer.

Rowling also added, "I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal."

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, to premiere on February 21, created by The Free Press, which is an independent media company founded by Bari Weiss, a former op-ed writer for the New York Times. 

