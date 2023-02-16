 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch reportedly broke up due to ‘very busy’ careers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Camila Cabello and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch have called it quits just after dating for eight months.

The couple sparked romance rumours back in June 2022 when the Havana singer was spotted with the 30-year-old CEO of the dating app in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship two months later when they stepped out for another walk around LA, but this time it was packed with PDA, per Page Six.

“Camila and Austin broke up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, adding that it “was announced in a Lox Club newsletter” for Kevitch’s exclusive dating app (dubbed the “Jewish Raya”) that their CEO “is single again.”

E! News and People Magazine also cited the Lox Club newsletter announcement.

ET’s source claimed the singer and the tech wiz’s “very busy” careers contributed to their split, saying it “became difficult to balance that and their relationship.”

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source noted.

Cabello last dated Shawn Mendes — after years of friendship — beginning in July 2019, and the pair announced their split on Instagram in November 2021 with a joint statement.

Shortly after, Mendes said he and Cabello were still on good terms despite their breakup.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider
Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'

Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours
Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says

Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says
Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Taylor Swift becomes the most-streamed artist on 'Valentine's Day'

Taylor Swift becomes the most-streamed artist on 'Valentine's Day'
Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?

Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?
Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'

Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'
Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story