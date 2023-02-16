 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are ecstatic after welcoming their baby no. 4 earlier this week, revealed an insider.

As reported by Us Weekly, the power couple “couldn’t be more thrilled right now” and have “adjusted well” following the birth of their baby.

“They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever,” the source said before adding that the duo’s daughters are “so sweet” and “they all want to hold and cuddle the baby.”

Lively and Reynolds, who are parents to three girls James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully.”

“It’s a very happy time for all of them,” the insider said, adding that the duo has become “more united and supported of each other than ever.”

Lively announced the arrival of the sixth member of their family via cryptic social media post.

The Gossip Girl alum, announced the arrival in an indirect post that showed off that she no longer had a baby bump.

The post in question is a collection of images featuring all the food Lively ate at her mother-in-law’s house.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'

Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours
Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says

Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says
Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch reportedly broke up due to ‘very busy’ careers

Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch reportedly broke up due to ‘very busy’ careers
Taylor Swift becomes the most-streamed artist on 'Valentine's Day'

Taylor Swift becomes the most-streamed artist on 'Valentine's Day'
Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?

Eminem did not offer condolence to his stunt double's family?
Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'

Michael B. Jordan premieres 'Creed III', hopes to expand 'Creed-verse'
Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Expert explains why Meghan would love to attend King Charles coronation

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story

Samantha's lawyer accuses Meghan of defaming her client to cover up her story