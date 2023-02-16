 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘sacrificing his family on the PR altar’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry warned he needs to take accountability for his actions before the stress of his actions ‘get to’ some senior members.

These admissions have been brought to light by the butler of the late Princess Diana, in his chat with Slingo.com.

The butler, Paul Burrel, started the conversation off by urging Prince Harry to “take accountability” for his words.

Mr Burrell also bashed the Duke of Sussex for “sacrificing his family on the PR altar” in the same way as Queen Camilla, allegedly.

“On many levels Harry seems to be mixed up because at one moment he’s saying that Camilla sacrificed him on her PR altar,” he started by saying.

“Well, Harry, what have you done to the people whom you’ve talked about in your book? You’ve sacrificed them on your PR altar, used them to generate stories for your book.”

“It’s all she did this, he did that. He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial: ‘They’re charmed by it’

Ben Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez, kids think of his Dunkin’ commercial: ‘They’re charmed by it’
John Legend drops adorable glimpse of his ‘best Valentine’s dates,’ leaves fans in awe

John Legend drops adorable glimpse of his ‘best Valentine’s dates,’ leaves fans in awe
Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting

Jonathan Majors once forced to 'walk out' from Marvel meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘search’ for ‘funds; to maintain their lifestyle in US
Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’

Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes exit slumps 'GMA3' ratings

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes exit slumps 'GMA3' ratings
Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day

Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day
Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame

Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame
Here’s how Super Bowl Halftime show director kept Rihanna and her secret safe

Here’s how Super Bowl Halftime show director kept Rihanna and her secret safe
Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn

Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn
Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’

Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’