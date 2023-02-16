 
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Aditya Chopra addresses nepotism as he uses Uday Chopra as example

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Aditya Chopra wins praise for his recent comment about Uday Chopra
Aditya Chopra has made an appearance in new docuseries called The Romantics on Netflix. His comment on how his company Yash Raj Films did not make Uday a star has won him praise from moviegoers.

While talking about nepotism, he said, “My brother is an actor and he's not a very successful actor. Now, here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers, he's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF, that has probably launched the most newcomers, and we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own?”

He further added, “Because the bottom line is, only an audience will decide, ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else can decide that.”

Uday made his Bollywood debut back in 2000 through Mohabbatein. He later appeared in 10 films. His last film was Dhoom 3. 

