 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul

Rookie K-pop group New Jeans have been appointed as the Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul. Their appointment ceremony was held recently at the Seoul City Hall.

Besides New Jeans, nine other teams have been appointed as the new ambassadors for the city. New Jeans have been breaking records left and right, making it to the U.S Billboard Hot 100 list and also going on to sell millions of copies a mere six months after their debut in 2022.

Besides gracing the cover of most major magazines, one of the members Hanni has also just become the face of Italian luxury brand Armani Beauty. The brand announced the news on February 8th, saying: “As our first K-pop global ambassador, we’ve selected New Jeans’ Hanni, who has caught the attention of global fans with her unique voice tone and charming looks.”

Giorgio Armani themselves commented on the announcement as well: “Hanni is a very young artist with a great expressive power and an irresistible and captivating individuality: a contrast that I find interesting. She has personality, which for me is the most fascinating trait, always.”

