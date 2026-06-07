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Kim Kardashian cheers on Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix

Khloé Kardashian joins sister Kim Kardashian at Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Kim Kardashian cheers on Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix
Kim Kardashian cheers on Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian recently was seen supporting Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix, joining her sister Khloé Kardashian for the high profile racing weekend in Monte Carlo.

The 45-year-old reality star arrived in Monaco ahead of the event and was spotted coming in by boat a day before the race.

Kim can be seen with her sister Khloé and a close family friend as they prepared for the big Formula 1 weekend.

Lewis was racing for Ferrari at one of the most famous tracks in Formula 1. His appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix sparked massive buzz and attention from fans and media as the season continues.

Kim and Khloé appeared to be showing support for Lewis during the weekend, with their presence in the paddock adding more buzz to the event.

Kim Kardashian cheers on Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix

The Kardashians sisters, however, were also got noticed for their stylish appearance while spending time at the race.

Kim and Lewis’s relationship became public in 2026 after months of rumours, as the lovebirds later confirmed their relationship through social media posts and joint appearances.

They, moreover, are also said to have known each other for many years after first meeting at a 2014 GQ event.

The Monaco Grand Prix outing is one of a few public appearances the couple have made together this year.

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