Thursday Feb 16 2023
Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’
Regé-Jean Page has finally addressed the James Bond rumors as he has been the talk of the town to replace Daniel Craig for the iconic 007 role.

Page, who rose to fame after his breakout performance as Duke Simon Basset in Netflix series Bridgerton, in a latest interview has said that it’s ‘terribly flattering.’

Addressing the rumors, Page said, “It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it.”

Page, 34, insisted the idea of playing 007 hasn’t really ‘occupied his thoughts’. The actor said in a matter-of-fact manner, “I have no idea. It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Gray Man actor added, “I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs.”

Craig bid farewell to the popular franchise in 2021 with No Time to Die after five outings as 007.

Other A-list actors rumored to play Bond after Craig’s departure include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.

