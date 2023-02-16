 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Netflix You actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is to honestly have fun
Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix You star Penn Badgley shared his thoughts about social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok on Wednesday.

In his recent cover story interview for Variety, Badgley, 36, shared an interesting story behind his famous Tik Tok and how he thinks about the platform.

Badgley said, "Tik Tok is a place for experimentation — and just to honestly have fun.” 

According to the actor he and his podcast producer, Nava Kavelin, decided to dig in, “Basically, like a couple of old people, we were just going through TikTok, like, ‘What’s going on, on this thing?’”

His first attempt of making a TikTok video on Taylor Swift’s anthem Anti-Hero, was a nod to his character Joe Goldberg in his popular Netflix series, You.

The Gossip Girl actor was initially a Twitter bug because he was a news-geek, but that’s changed: “I can’t really spend much time on that platform anymore,” he revealed. 

As per Badgley Instagram too, feels “a bit too much like standing on a stage and trying to present,” and he doesn’t need that type of exposure.

You season 4, part 1 has debuted on the platform on February 9, 2023 and garnering amazing response from fans since its release.


More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment

K-pop group Momoland officially announce disbandment
BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'
Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez savagely mocks pal Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot

Rihanna admits she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy during British Vogue shoot
Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita

Suga from BTS explains the original reason for starting his show Suchwita
Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'

Olivia Wilde new tattoo mystery revealed: 'running out of arms'
Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Regé-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumors, ‘it’s terribly flattering’

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul

Girl group New Jeans have been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors of Seoul
John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

John Travolta vowed to never date again after wife Kelly Preston death

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits whopping 700 million views on Youtube

Twice’s “What Is Love?” MV hits whopping 700 million views on Youtube
King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue

King Charles III 'playing a blinder' over Meghan, Harry Coronation issue
Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul

Adele reportedly eager to expand family with beau Rich Paul