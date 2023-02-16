Netflix 'You' actor Penn Badgley thinks Tik Tok is 'to honestly have fun'

Netflix You star Penn Badgley shared his thoughts about social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok on Wednesday.

In his recent cover story interview for Variety, Badgley, 36, shared an interesting story behind his famous Tik Tok and how he thinks about the platform.

Badgley said, "Tik Tok is a place for experimentation — and just to honestly have fun.”

According to the actor he and his podcast producer, Nava Kavelin, decided to dig in, “Basically, like a couple of old people, we were just going through TikTok, like, ‘What’s going on, on this thing?’”

His first attempt of making a TikTok video on Taylor Swift’s anthem Anti-Hero, was a nod to his character Joe Goldberg in his popular Netflix series, You.



The Gossip Girl actor was initially a Twitter bug because he was a news-geek, but that’s changed: “I can’t really spend much time on that platform anymore,” he revealed.



As per Badgley Instagram too, feels “a bit too much like standing on a stage and trying to present,” and he doesn’t need that type of exposure.



You season 4, part 1 has debuted on the platform on February 9, 2023 and garnering amazing response from fans since its release.



