 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ J-Hope admits he felt sorry towards fans after releasing 'Arson'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

J-Hope from BTS admits he felt apologetic towards fans after the release of his song Arson
J-Hope from BTS admits he felt apologetic towards fans after the release of his song Arson in a Disney+ interview. 

He explained that he chose the song as his second title track because it “best represents [his] passions and alarms the dangerous.”

The artist discussed how he has the desire to let go and just do things without thinking about it, but has found it nearly impossible to do so. In the song, he is struggling to decide whether he should let the fire of passion grow or if he should allow it to finally burn out.

J-hope admitted that because he detailed his dilemma so publicly, he felt a little apologetic towards his fans because they had to listen to a track that focused on his internal struggles.

Though the song did go on to relieve the idol of the stress he was feeling. He assured his fans that the track served the purpose of expressing what he was feeling at the time it was written.

Arson recently went on to cross 100 million streams on Spotify.

