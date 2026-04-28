Kirsten Storms faces restraining order as ex raises alarming claims

Kirsten Storms is facing new legal challenges after her ex-husband, actor Brandon Barash, was granted a restraining order citing concerns about her mental health and their 12-year-old daughter’s safety.

As per TMZ, Barash filed for an emergency order earlier this month, with a judge approving the request after he alleged Storms has exhibited troubling behavior.

The pair were married from 2013 to 2016 and share daughter Harper.

In court filings obtained by TMZ, Barash detailed incidents that raised alarms, including Storms’ eviction proceedings in Tennessee, financial instability, and alleged substance abuse.

He claimed he loaned her $5,000 to prevent her car from being repossessed, but said broader issues left him “greatly” concerned about her ability to care for their child.

Barash also recounted a May 2025 episode when Storms reportedly experienced delusions and hallucinations, leading his current wife, Isabella Devoto, to take her to a hospital where she was placed on a psychiatric hold.

Later that year, the General Hospital star allegedly called him with claims that intruders were tampering with her belongings.

According to Barash, friends have suggested Storms may be misusing Adderall and other substances.

He alleged she has suffered repeated breakdowns, hearing voices and experiencing paranoia.

Storms, who has portrayed Maxie Jones on General Hospital since 2005, previously announced in July 2025 that she was taking a leave of absence to undergo brain surgery.

She later revealed doctors had discovered a cyst and aneurysm, prompting her move from Los Angeles to Tennessee for health and family reasons.

Storms currently has supervised visitation with Harper.

A judge is expected to review the status of restraining order this week.