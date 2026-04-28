'Verity' trailer drops: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson bring the chaos

The first teaser for Verity just dropped – and it’s less “cozy writer drama” and more “sleep with the lights on tonight.”

Starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, the adaptation of Verity wastes zero time getting weird.

Johnson plays struggling writer Lowen, who lands a dream gig ghostwriting for best selling author Verity (Hathaway), now mysteriously bedridden, But the Crawford house? Immediate red flag energy.

In one standout moment, Lowen cozies up to Jeremy (Hartnett)… only for things to take a sharp, nightmare turn. Faces blur, identities shift – and suddenly Verity is the one in control. The kiss? Not romantic. Let’s just say it ends with blood.

And yes, all of this unfolds to Can’t Get Out of My Head. Because why not make it even more unsettling?

Then comes Hathaway’s chilling voiceover: “Even with my generous warning, you’re going to continue to ingest my words.”

Casual threat. No big deal.

“But no one thing… There is no light where we’re going. Darkness ahead.”

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film leans hard into the question: is Verity just a writer… or confessing something much darker?

Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, this one’s already got fans buzzing – especially after those on-set photos featuring fake blood and chaos in NYC.

Mark your calendars: Verity hits theaters October 2.