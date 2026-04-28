David Henrie, Selena Gomez back to work for 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Gomez, 33, and Henrie, 36, will reprise their roles as Alex and Justin Russo for 'One Last Spell'

David Henrie and Selena Gomez are ready to get Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 started.

Filming for the third and final season for the reboot of the hit 2000s Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place has officially begun this week, with Henrie sharing a picture of him and Gomez on set on Monday, April 27.

“Back at our happy place. Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for season 3!” wrote Henrie on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Gomez, who are executive producers of the show, sitting in director’s chairs. The post was set to the song Reunited by Peaches & Herb.

It was announced last week that Gomez, 33, is directing the first episode of season 3. She was also confirmed to be reprising her role as Alex Russo, even though fans believed Alex sacrificed herself in the season 2 finale.

Meanwhile, Henrie, 36, resumes his role as Alex’s brother, Justin Russo.

Fans can also expect to see more familiar faces return for the first time, including Jennifer Stone — who played Alex’s non-magical best friend Harper Finkle — and Maria Canals-Barrera — the mortal matriarch of the Russo wizarding family.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3, also known as One Last Spell, is set to premiere some time in Summer 2026.