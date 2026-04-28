 
Geo News

Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support after meningitis battle

Samuel Monroe Jr. is widely known for his work in ‘Menace II Society’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support after meningitis battle

Samuel Monroe Jr., best known for his roles in seminal 1990s films including Menace II Society and Set It Off, is in critical condition after a prolonged fight with meningitis.

Monroe’s mother, Joyce Patton, shared the news in a Facebook post.

She urged public to keep her son in their prayers.

“Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” she wrote, adding, “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam.”

His wife, Shawna Stewart, confirmed to Complex that Monroe contracted meningitis while filming in Las Vegas 18 months ago.

She said his condition was misdiagnosed at multiple hospitals, leaving the infection untreated for eight months.

By the time doctors identified the illness, it had spread to his spine and brain.

Monroe’s family including Stewart, their children Kingston, Brooklynn, and Michaela, as well as his mother and extended relatives have asked for continued prayers as he remains on life support.

During the 1990s, Monroe carved out a recognizable presence in Hollywood with roles in Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, The Players Club, and other films that helped define the era’s urban cinema.

Model killed in sudden and brutal attack after night out: Reports
Model killed in sudden and brutal attack after night out: Reports
Taylor Swift out in NYC without Travis Kelce ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift out in NYC without Travis Kelce ahead of wedding
Stephen Colbert reflects on 'Late Show' cancellation
Stephen Colbert reflects on 'Late Show' cancellation
'The White Lotus' season 4 fuels talk of major casting change
'The White Lotus' season 4 fuels talk of major casting change
Taylor Swift admits Swifties can take things too far: 'Nothing I can do'
Taylor Swift admits Swifties can take things too far: 'Nothing I can do'
Kirsten Storms faces restraining order as ex raises alarming claims
Kirsten Storms faces restraining order as ex raises alarming claims
‘Euphoria' fans compare shocking episode to 'Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
‘Euphoria' fans compare shocking episode to 'Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
Amal, George Clooney dazzle at Chaplin Award Gala
Amal, George Clooney dazzle at Chaplin Award Gala