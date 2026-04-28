Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support after meningitis battle

Samuel Monroe Jr., best known for his roles in seminal 1990s films including Menace II Society and Set It Off, is in critical condition after a prolonged fight with meningitis.

Monroe’s mother, Joyce Patton, shared the news in a Facebook post.

She urged public to keep her son in their prayers.

“Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” she wrote, adding, “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam.”

His wife, Shawna Stewart, confirmed to Complex that Monroe contracted meningitis while filming in Las Vegas 18 months ago.

She said his condition was misdiagnosed at multiple hospitals, leaving the infection untreated for eight months.

By the time doctors identified the illness, it had spread to his spine and brain.

Monroe’s family including Stewart, their children Kingston, Brooklynn, and Michaela, as well as his mother and extended relatives have asked for continued prayers as he remains on life support.

During the 1990s, Monroe carved out a recognizable presence in Hollywood with roles in Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, The Players Club, and other films that helped define the era’s urban cinema.