‘The Voice’ alum Dylan Carter dies at 24 after car accident

Dylan Carter passes away from a car crash over the weekend

A rising voice has been silenced far too soon as singer Dylan Carter passes away at age 24.

The Voice season 24 contestant — who joined Reba McEntire’s team in 2023 after auditioning with Whitney Houston’s I Look to You — died early Sunday morning (April 26) after getting into a car accident in South Carolina.

Authorities said the accident happened late Saturday night around 11 p.m. on U.S. Route 21 in Colleton County, according to TMZ. Carter’s Tesla reportedly swerved off the road, crashed into a pole and fence, and rolled over. He was alone in the vehicle at the time and wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner confirmed he died of blunt-force injuries, and the death was ruled accidental.

The news was first shared in a Facebook post by The Local Voice, a nonprofit Carter co-founded to support women battling cancer.

“With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community,” the organization wrote. “Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen.”

“We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother,” the message continued. “We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor.”