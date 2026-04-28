Amal, George Clooney dazzle at Chaplin Award Gala

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney turned the 51st Chaplin Award Gala into a family tinged celebration on Monday night.

The Oscar winner was honoured for his contributions to cinema at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

Amal stunned in a purple Balenciaga peplum mini dress paired with gold accessories, while George looked classic in a black tuxedo.

The couple posed together on the red carpet before joining the star-studded fundraiser, which supports the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s mission to celebrate cinema as an essential art form.

Speaking exclusively to People, Clooney admitted the recognition felt “wild” and “a little embarrassing,” but ultimately “fun.”

He joked about his preparation for the evening: “You don’t, you drink. I’m gonna have to start drinking soon.”

The Jay Kelly star also offered a glimpse into family life.

He revealed that his 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, are “slowly figuring out” what he does for a living.

Recently, the children have been watching his 2009 animated film Fantastic Mr. Fox.

“…that’s kind of fun because the kids are slowly figuring out what I do for a living,” Clooney said, noting that animated roles are easier for him to revisit than his younger on screen performances.

The Chaplin Award Gala, named after its first honoree Charlie Chaplin, has become one of New York’s premier film events, honouring icons while raising funds to foster film culture as per People.