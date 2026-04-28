Bachelorette or met gala: Inside Taylor Swift's extravagant party

If you thought Taylor Swift throws big parties, just wait until you hear what’s happening before the wedding.

As she gears up to marry Travis Kelce this summer, insiders say their pre-wedding celebrations are basically operating on one rule: go big or go bigger.

“Taylor didn’t want money to be a factor in planning these parties, so she and Travis have set a $10 million limit. However, they’ve made it clear… if more needs to be spent… that won’t be an issue.”

Casual.

We are talking private jets, luxury villas, full-time staff – the kind of setup that makes a regular bachelorette look like a group dinner at best.

The wedding itself? Reportedly landing in New York City in early July. The guest list us already shaping up to be stacked, with Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid said to be working on a surprise tribute video (because of course they are).

There’s even talk of a celebrity karaoke moment.

But first: chaos.

Travis is reportedly heading to the Bahamas with his inner circle (yes, his brother included) after a warm-up golf round. Meanwhile, Taylor’s reaction? Very relatable.

“Taylor is a little concerned about the stag party antics…”

“Travis has promised Taylor he’s going to keep it chill, but that’s not really up to him…”

On the flip side, the singer’s bachelorette is being secretly mastermind by Selena and Gigi – and it sounds intense.

“They have so many shared Google Docs going, you’d think they were planning the Met Gala!”

So… whose party will win? And more importantly — will anything about this wedding be low-key? Unlikely.