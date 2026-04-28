‘Euphoria’ fans compare shocking episode to 'Game of Thrones' Red Wedding

Euphoria has left fans shocked after a new episode delivered a very brutal wedding night scene that quickly became the talk of social media.

In episode three of the HBO series, Nate and Cassie return home after their wedding reception and are suddenly met by debt collectors waiting for them.

The situation gets violent fast, as Cassie is pushed down and Nate is beaten badly.

In a disturbing moment, his pinky toe is cut off while Cassie watches in horror and cries.

The scene spread online within minutes and many viewers started comparing it to the famous wedding disaster from Game of Thrones known as the Red Wedding.

Fans, however, said that they never expected such a level of chaos in Euphoria.

One viewer wrote that Cassie and Nate’s wedding felt like the second most chaotic wedding on television after Game of Thrones.

Another said they thought nothing could top the Red Wedding, until this episode proved them wrong.

Whereas a few of fans also reacted strongly to the violence, saying the toe cutting scene was too much to watch.

At the same time, the new season already been under discussion for its tone, with trailers showing Cassie in uncomfortable and controversial outfits.

Now, this has added more debate among viewers.

Outside the show, composer has also talked about stepping back from the industry, saying that he is done with it and will not accept poor treatment anymore.