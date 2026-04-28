 
Geo News

‘Euphoria' fans compare shocking episode to 'Game of Thrones' Red Wedding

'Euphoria' Season 3 officially premiered on April 12, 2026, on HBO and Max, with new episodes releasing weekly

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 28, 2026

‘Euphoria&apos; fans compare shocking episode to &apos;Game of Thrones&apos; Red Wedding
‘Euphoria’ fans compare shocking episode to 'Game of Thrones' Red Wedding

Euphoria has left fans shocked after a new episode delivered a very brutal wedding night scene that quickly became the talk of social media.

In episode three of the HBO series, Nate and Cassie return home after their wedding reception and are suddenly met by debt collectors waiting for them.

The situation gets violent fast, as Cassie is pushed down and Nate is beaten badly.

In a disturbing moment, his pinky toe is cut off while Cassie watches in horror and cries.

The scene spread online within minutes and many viewers started comparing it to the famous wedding disaster from Game of Thrones known as the Red Wedding.

Fans, however, said that they never expected such a level of chaos in Euphoria.

One viewer wrote that Cassie and Nate’s wedding felt like the second most chaotic wedding on television after Game of Thrones.

Another said they thought nothing could top the Red Wedding, until this episode proved them wrong.

Whereas a few of fans also reacted strongly to the violence, saying the toe cutting scene was too much to watch.

At the same time, the new season already been under discussion for its tone, with trailers showing Cassie in uncomfortable and controversial outfits.

Now, this has added more debate among viewers.

Outside the show, composer has also talked about stepping back from the industry, saying that he is done with it and will not accept poor treatment anymore.

Model killed in sudden and brutal attack after night out: Reports
Model killed in sudden and brutal attack after night out: Reports
Taylor Swift out in NYC without Travis Kelce ahead of wedding
Taylor Swift out in NYC without Travis Kelce ahead of wedding
Stephen Colbert reflects on 'Late Show' cancellation
Stephen Colbert reflects on 'Late Show' cancellation
'The White Lotus' season 4 fuels talk of major casting change
'The White Lotus' season 4 fuels talk of major casting change
Taylor Swift admits Swifties can take things too far: 'Nothing I can do'
Taylor Swift admits Swifties can take things too far: 'Nothing I can do'
Kirsten Storms faces restraining order as ex raises alarming claims
Kirsten Storms faces restraining order as ex raises alarming claims
Amal, George Clooney dazzle at Chaplin Award Gala
Amal, George Clooney dazzle at Chaplin Award Gala
Michael Jackson biopic set to expand with at least one sequel
Michael Jackson biopic set to expand with at least one sequel